iTap 2 Magnetic Air Vent Car Mount Holder Cradle for IPhone Xs Max R 8 Plus 7 Samsung Galaxy S10 E S9 S8 Plus Edge Note 9 Other Smartphones

Rare Earth Magnets: Features Two Strong Hold Magnets Powerful Enough to Handle Any Phone Universal Mounting: A Universal Mounting Solution That Will Hold Most Smartphones, As Well As Their Cases, and GPS Devices Metal Plate Options: Provides a Choice of an Inner and Outer Metal Plate; Each Plate Uses an Adhesive Tape to Attach to Select Mounting Location and Is Easily Removable ROTATING ANGLES: Provides a rotating ball joint to help provide 360 degree viewing angles to allow the user an enhanced view of their smartphone or GPS Device Vent Clip: Twist and Lock Vent Clip Allows for a Secure Fight on Most Air Vent Blades