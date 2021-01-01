Simply Organic Italian Seasoning, Certified Organic | 0.95 oz | Pack of 3

ITALIAN SEASONING - Simply Organic Italian Seasoning is a luscious blend of ground herbs. Italian seasoning enhances many savory Italian dishes, as well as other types of prepared foods. This blend is made from oregano, marjoram, thyme, rosemary, basil, and sage. FLAVORFUL AND AROMATIC - The careful blend of herbs in our Italian seasoning delivers the right taste and robust aroma to accent many savory dishes. Add a final touch to your meals with a unique combination of sweet and spicy, yet sharp and aromatic herbs. Our blend is perfect for Italian dishes such as lasagna, pasta, and grilled chicken. ORGANIC CLASSIC BLEND - Simply Organic Italian Seasoning is a mixture of finely picked, high-quality herbs such as organic oregano, organic marjoram, organic thyme, organic basil, organic rosemary, and organic sage. Our blend is certified organic, kosher and non-irradiated. PURE AND POTENT FLAVOR - Simply Organic believes in pure and potent flavor grown at the source. Our rigorous standards mean that we know precisely what you’re getting, and from where. All of our products are grown and processed without the use of toxic pesticides, irradiation, or GMOs. ABOUT US - Simply Organic is a 100% certified organic line of spices, seasoning mixes, and baking flavors. Our pure, potent spices, seasonings and extracts bring real bite to everything you make, eat and share. Our goal, through our Simply Organic Giving Fund, is to help the millions of food insecure by not only providing funds and support to make organic food more accessible, but also in developing the next generation of leaders in sustainable and socially just organic agriculture.