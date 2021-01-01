From canarm
Canarm IT359A039 Margo 3 Light 21" Wide Fixed Rail - Ceiling or Wall Mount Brushed Pewter Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Fixed Rail
Advertisement
Canarm IT359A039 Margo 3 Light 21" Wide Fixed Rail - Ceiling or Wall Mount FeaturesCrafted from steelIncludes white painted glass shadesRequires (3) 40 watt G9 bulbsCSA rated for damp locationsCovered under manufacturer 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-1/4"Width: 21"Product Weight: 2.4 lbsShade Height: 2-1/2"Shade Diameter: 2"Backplate Diameter: 4-5/16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: G9Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 120 watts Fixed Rail Brushed Pewter