Put your love of four paws on four wheels with the Magnetic Pedigrees "It Takes A Big Man To Walk A Small Dog" Paw Magnet. Perfect for adding some animal-inspired décor to your car or truck, this magnet expresses a funny message that any pet owner can enjoy. A nice alternative to bumper stickers because it won’t leave a sticky residue and can be used over and over again, it’s printed with UV and water-resistant ink that won’t ever fade—just like the love for your beloved pooch! Also great for the fridge or mailbox, it’s made right here in the USA with care and pride.