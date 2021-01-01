Great for driving nail after nail on big framing jobs, this rugged, powerful framing hammer lets you get all of your framing done while helping reduce muscle fatigue and joint pain. The patented, industry-leading IsoCore Shock Control System absorbs strike shock and vibration, reducing the punishment your body takes by 4X. A dual-layer handle captures any lingering vibration. Premium steel is forged into a perfectly balanced design, treated with a rust-resistant coating and features a milled face that helps prevent miss-hits. A magnetic nail starter helps you start nails with one hand, while a rip claw pulls nails quickly and easily. The performance handle design fits your hand securely and comfortably, whether you’re choking up for precision strikes or swinging with maximum force. Strategic texturing helps improve grip and reduce blisters. This design has been tested to exceed U.S. standards for striking tool durability to withstand the toughest work environments. Fiskars IsoCore 22-oz Milled Face Steel Head Steel Framing Hammer | 750241-1002