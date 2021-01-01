From urban outfitters
Isobel Floor Mirror
With a Space Age look we love, this modernist floor mirror makes a major statement with minimalist appeal. Features a bold MDF frame housing two irregular round cutout mirror panels. Assembly required. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care. Assembly required MDF, glass Wipe clean Imported Size. Dimensions: 45.25"l x 1"w x 65"h Weight: 74.96 lbs Shipping package dimensions: 69.7"l x 50"w x 4.33"h Shipping package weight: 88.18 lbs