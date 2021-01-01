Isobe 32" W Velvet Armchair

Features:Product Type: SofaDesign: StandardLeg Material: Solid WoodStorage included: NoSeat style: Single cushion seatSkirted: NoUSB port: NoLacey act compliant: NoEnergy policy act 1992 compliant: NoMinimum Door Width - Side to Side: 34 InchesSleeper sofa: NoStorage Space Included: NoDesign: ArmchairSleeper Size: Upholstered: YesUpholstery Fabric Texture [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Material: VelvetUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Seat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Upholstery Color: Navy BlueUpholstery Grade: Pattern: Solid ColorLegal Documentation: Back Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Back Type: Tight backWeight Capacity: 220Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: Frame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Arms Included: YesArm Type: Rolled ArmArm Material: Arm Material Details: Ottoman Included: NoOttoman Height - Top to Bottom: Ottoman Width - Side to Side: Ottoman Depth - Front to Back: Leg Color: silveryTufted Cushions: NoSwivel: NoSeat Construction: Sinuous SpringsRemovable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Reversible Cushions: Removable Cushion Cover: Toss Pillows Included: YesNumber of Toss Pillows: 1Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Slipcovered: NoNailhead Trim: NoDurability: No Extra ResistanceProduct Care: Do not use strong liquid cleaners.Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseLeg Material: Solid WoodMattress Included: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Metallic: SilverCushion Construction: FoamFoam Density: 1.7 lbs./cu. ft.Double Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Wyzenbeek Double Rub Count (for data collection): Martindale Cycle Rating (for data collection): Double rub count greater than 30,000: DS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseJoinery: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoCleaning Code: Cushion Ticking: NoTreatment: NoTreatment Details: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:TAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoGSA Approved: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoSCS Certified: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: NFPA Compliant: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Te