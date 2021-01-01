From lamson home products

ISOBAR8ULTRA Isobar 8 Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip 12ft Cord RightAngle Plug Metal Lifetime Limited Warranty Dollar 50000 Insurance White

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Protect any electronic device from power surges & spikes: Surge protector with two outlets protects your pc, personal computer, laptop, printer, scanner, router, phone, fax, modem, television, lamp or any other home/office electronics from dangerous power surges, spikes & line noise Premium surge protection with metal housing: This surge suppressor provides eight widely spaced nema 5 15r outlets which are arranged in 4 exclusive isolated filter banks to limit noise interaction among connected equipment; the extra long 12 foot ac power cord acts like an extension cord to give you the flexibility to reach distant outlets, while its right angle nema 5 15p flat plug allows furniture and equipment to be moved flush against the wall to save space Safety first high joule rating conforms to UL 1449 safety standards: An integrated 12a circuit breaker protects all outlets and shuts down connected equipment

