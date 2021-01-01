Tripp Lite Isobar 2 Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip, Direct Plug In, Metal, Lifetime Limited Warranty & Dollar 10,000 Insurance (ISOBLOK2-0), White

Protect any electronic device from power surges & spikes: Surge protector with two outlets protects your personal computer, laptop, printer, scanner, router, phone, fax, modem, television, lamp or any other home/office electronics from dangerous power surges, spikes & line noise Premium surge protection with metal housing: This surge suppressor provides two nema 5 15r outlets and plugs directly into standard nema 5 15r outlet with no power cord Safety first high joule rating conforms to UL 1449 safety standards: Diagnostic LEDs confirm power, protection and line fault status at a glanced; 1410 joules mean maximum protection for your equipment; Conforms to current UL 1449 3rd edition safety standards Convenient options for placement in any environment: This metal wall tap surge protector fits effortlessly into your setup; Optional hardware Included for permanent mounting to outlet cover Lifetime warranty: Desktop PC power cable is backed by a lifetime limited warranty