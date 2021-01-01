The IsoAcoustics ISO-PUCK Series provides an innovative new approach in isolating studio monitors speakers and other systems. This unique patented design provides a high degree of isolation while resisting lateral movement and oscillations which results in greater sound clarity and focus. This versatile isolation tool is possibly the most cost-effective upgrade available for improving the performance and clarity of your speakers or monitors. The ISO-PUCK upper flange suction cup design adheres to the underside of the cabinet making the upper isolator live with the speaker while the lower isolator anchors to the supporting surface. All the energy is managed within the core of the ISO-PUCK isolators which are carefully tuned to provide superior isolation and control while remaining on-axis IsoAcoustics ISO-PUCK Isolator Feet for Studio Monitors and Speakers