Iso Low Voltage Head by Tech Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (700MOISO8275012W-LED)

The Iso Low Voltage Head from Tech Lighting features a precision heat sink that peaks through the sleek outer housing, creating a look that speaks to the functional performance of the luminaire. The LED module is easily field-replaceable and upgradeable due to the solderless connector. The heat sink remains with the fixture, minimizing any waste at the end of the lamp module's life. The head rotates 360 degree and pivots 90 degrees, allowing for light to be directed where it is needed most. The integrated lens holder accommodates one lens or louver. Dimmable to 10% with a low-voltage electronic or magnetic dimmer. Offered in white or satin nickel finish. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: White. Finish: White