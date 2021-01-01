Ismael 41" Console Table

Infuse your hallway with light and shine with this console table that adds just the right amount of over-the-top glam style to your space. It has an engineered wood frame and features all-over glass mirror paneling that reflects its surroundings, creating the illusion of a bigger room. We love that this sideboard has such an eye-catching finish, and a sleek, contemporary design with four tapered legs and clean lines. Best of all, it comes with two drawers that provide hideaway storage for napkins, tech, or keys.