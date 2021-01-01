Islington Bronze Outdoor Wall Lantern

Add a rustic appeal to your outdoor settings. It is available in different sizes to choose from. This is constructed from die-cast aluminum and glass that makes it robust and long-lasting. It has an oriental bronze finish that lends a stylish appeal to your decor and setting. This wall mount accommodates three 60W incandescent bulbs that are not included. It is water and weather resistant that makes it ideal for outdoor settings. This wall mounts works on 120 volts and can be easily cleaned with a dry cloth. This from Astoria Grand is UL listed, and ETL certified that makes it safe for residential use. Size: Small