This beautiful island mounted range hood will create splendor and elegance in your kitchen. Constructed of high quality stainless steel and clear tempered glass. Complete with stainless steel baffle filters that remove smoke and grease from your cooking area and are dishwasher safe. Powerful suction with 520 CFM air flow rate is perfect for household use and an ideal balance between power, energy efficiency and noise control. This model also comes with 4 bright energy saver LED lights, low noise level operation, large blue LCD touch sensor control panel for 3-level fan speed, time display and delay shut off. This range hood comes with all the parts you need for easy installation. Adjustable chimney can fit 8 to 9 Ft. ceiling. This unit is convertible, can be vented out of your dwelling or recirculating (ductless) with 2 pcs. Charcoal filters (part # WRHF004S2, included) to help reduce odors. Winflo Winflo Island Range Hood 36-in Convertible Stainless Steel Island Range Hood with Charcoal Filter | LRI01B36DC