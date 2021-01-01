This 30 In. island mounted range hood is constructed of premium 430 stainless steel. Stainless steel baffle filters are dishwasher safe and easy to remove and clean. This model also comes with 4 bright energy saver LED lights, low noise level operation, 350 CFM air flow, easy to operate rocker controls for high and low fan speed and on and off light switch. This range hood comes with all the parts you need for easy installation. Adjustable and telescoping chimney can fit 8 to 9 Ft. ceiling. This unit is convertible, can be vented out of your dwelling or recirculating (ductless) with charcoal filters (included, part# WRHF005S2) to help reduce odors. Winflo Winflo Island Range Hood 30-in Convertible Stainless Steel Island Range Hood with Charcoal Filter | LRI03C30DRC