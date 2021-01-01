Home Decorators Collection Island Cream 8 ft. x 11 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, Ivory

Whether you're looking for an accessory or centerpiece, the Home Decorators Collection 8 ft. x 11 ft. Area Rug will instantly complete your space. This rug has a transitional style, offering an authentic appearance with a modern twist that will suit your home design for a look that achieves the best of both worlds. It has a stain-resistant construction and fade-resistant materials, which ensure that it won't discolor. It delightfully blossoms with floral accents, introducing botanic-inspired decor into your room. This rug has a 100% polypropylene construction, which will resist fading over the years. It is designed with cream elements, adding a touch of elegance.