Christopher Knight Home Isla Firwood Swivel Bar Table, Antique

Includes: one (1) bar table Dimensions: 24.00” D x 24.00” W x 34.50” H If you are on the hunt for a new bar Table to help liven up your living space, than look no further. This bar table not only rotates, but has a great Antique finish to the wood, giving the piece a feeling of history to it. This bar table is ideal for Small spaces as well, letting you enjoy the most that your home has to offer Brand name: GDF Studio