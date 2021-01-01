From mercer41
Ishan Accent Chair
KD, Lounge Arm Chair (Mid Back) Stationary Seat Padded SEAT & BACK: Velvet Fabric (Solid Pattern) CONSTRUCTION] Tight Back & Seat Cushion, Inner Frame: Wood (), Foam Barrel Backrest (Open Frame) Square Armrest (Padded) Metal Spindle Leg: Gold Tip. This Ishan accent chair is the perfect piece to add life to any room. It will give your space an instant makeover. Featuring a luxurious black velvet that screams indulgence. Its tight mid-back barrel backrest with an open frame is the ideal contemporary shape for a modern home. Displaying spindle legs with a glistening golden tip. Available in four colorsSpecifications: Finish: Black Velvet and GoldSize: 22" x 24" x 33"HStyle: ContemporaryMaterials: Velvet, Frame: Wood (), Foam, Metal LegCase: 1Pc/1Ctn/13.35' Fabric: Blue Velvet, Leg Color: Blue/Gold