RADICI USA Iseo Brown 8 ft. Round Contemporary Geometric Area Rug

This contemporary design features a pattern of modern geometric motifs in various colors to suit any space. The dominant warm brown base is filled with repeating geometric shapes to complete this modern machine made design. Made of heat-set polypropylene, this rug provides a soft, non-shedding, durable, and easy to clean accent to the decor in your entryway, hallway, bedroom, playroom, dining room, or living room. A wide array of sizes and shapes, including rectangles, rounds, and runners, allows this machine made rug collection to fit in any space comfortably.