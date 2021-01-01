Isamu Pendant Light by Carpyen - Color: White - Finish: White - (6351100)

Spanish studio Nahtran Disseny's inventive approach to design often explores various materials in their lighting, the Isamu Pendant Light from Carpyen is the result of that approach, using bookbinding tape as the base for its light diffusion. To lure the eyes to the body of the pendant, Isamu uses a low-profile canopy and an ultra-slim triangulating suspension. Through subtle during the day, a rounded grid frame inside captivates in silhouette with the lights on. The frame is pleated wrapped from end to end in hand-cut strips of softly textured bookbinding tape. The tape works in conjunction with a diffuser plate at the base to create an eye-pleasing experience. Lamps inside fill up the drum form then escape as a radiant glow. Carpyen Lighting is a contemporary lighting company founded in Barcelona, Spain, in 1948. Their minimalist, timeless, Made in Barcelona designs feature smooth, clean lines and take inspiration from the lively, original, cosmopolitan city. From the sculptural, eye-catching Nura 2 LED Pendant Light to the elegant, functional Nirvana Mini Table Lamp, Carpyen's fixtures are vibrant and high quality. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: White