From oriental weavers
ORIENTAL WEAVERS Isadore Brown/Brown 3 ft. x 5 ft. Solid Area Rug
Isadore Solid Brown/Brown 3 ft. x 5 ft. Area Rug features a neutral color palette in a simplified yet modern design. Highlighted by the welcoming beauty of natural, undyed wool, this area rug brings effortless comfort and a soft, luxuriant feel. Hand-crafted in India of wool, the rug adds organic style to your room from the ground up. To extend the life of your area rug, use of a rug pad is recommended.