From general
Isadenser Phone Case For Nokia 5.3, Nokia 5.3 Flip Case For Women Men [Wallet Stand] Nokia 5.3 Case With Credit Cards Slot Cash Pockets Leather.
Advertisement
Made Of High Quality Pu Leather Which Is Safe And Protective, Light Weight Which Fits Your Phone Perfectly The Case Protects Your Phone From Everyday Bumps, Scratches, Dust And Marks Carry Around Your Id, Credit And Debit Cards, And Cash Without Having To Take Your Wallet With You What You Get:1 Pcs Case (Phone Is Not Included)