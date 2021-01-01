Brookside Isabelle Upholstered navy Queen Wingback Diamond Tufted Platform Bed, Blue

Bring an element of classic style to your bedroom with the Brookside Isabelle Upholstered Wingback Bed. This elegant bed has thick side and foot rails finished with a diamond tufted headboard with wings. The durable and fashionable upholstered fabric finish is available in Charcoal, Navy, Cream and Stone color options so you can easily match any decor. Complete with a supportive slat-roll, metal center support bar, decorative and sturdy legs, a beautiful padded headboard, and all other necessary hardware. This bed comes shipped in a box with everything you need to easily set it up on your own or with a partner. Plus, it's backed by a 2-year limited warranty.