Isabella Dhurrie Accent Rug - Navy / Ivory (2'6" X 4') - Safavieh

The Isabella Collection features contemporary flat weave rugs made using 100percent pure wool and faithful obedience to the traditions of local artisans of India. The original texture and soft colors of antique Dhurries, so prized by collectors, is skillfully recreated in these sublime carpets. Classic geometric motifs, with their organic nuances in pattern and tone, are equally at home in casual, mod, and traditional settings. The results are natural, organic and with wonderful nuances in pattern and tone. Size: 2'6"X4'. Color: Navy/Ivory.