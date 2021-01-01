Irwin® Hanson® Spiral Screw Extractors, EX1, 5/64" Drill Size

HANSON® Spiral flute screw extractor of 3/32" - 5/32" Dia is designed to fix deeper into the metal with its each turn. High carbon steel extractor is used to remove broken studs and features an aggressive left hand spiral design for better grip..Designed to remove broken studs, bolts, socket screws and fittings.Use drill Size: 5/64 in.Used with TR-98 recommended tap wrench.Aggressive left hand spiral design for extra gripping power.Spiral flutes are designed to get embedded deeper into the metal as you turn the tool. As the fastener resistance increases, the extractor's grip increases.Includes: EX-1.Flutes embed deeper with each turn.Extractor size and recommended drill bit size are etched on each tool.Screw diameter: 3/32 - 5/32 in.Removes bolts and screws: 3/32 - 5/32 in, No. 3 - No. 6.HANSON® 534 Spiral Flute Screw Extractor features spiral design for extra gripping power.