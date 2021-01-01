Roundhill Furniture Irvona Kithchen Cart with Shelf Storage, Blue

Two side shelves offer storage for small items and tools, middle shelf and bottom shelf leave plenty of room for larger items The blue complements the natural finish for a look that's tastefully transitional. A convenient towel rack set on the side, plus, two of the casters are locking casters to secure the position The top of the kitchen cart is made of MDF topped with rubberwood veneer. The base is made of solid rubberwood Dimensions: 26.25"W x 14.62"D x 34.37"H Some assembly required, all parts and instructions included. Photo may slightly different from Actual Item in Terms of color due to the Monitor's display