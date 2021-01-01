Irving Table Lamp by Arteriors - Color: Brass - Finish: Antique - (44768-515)

The Irving Table Lamp from Arteriors enlivens indoor living spaces with an inspired mix of minimalist form enhanced by retro notes. Steadied by a flared trumpet bell-styled base, the fixture takes on the look of a long, antique horn set on its end, while a broad fabric drum shade sweeps around the lamping, secured by a small metal finial. The shade exterior is made from bright linen and lined by another layer of cotton, which reduces excess brightness from the sides while reflecting elegantly off the slender, ring accented metal base. Founded in 1987 by creative force Mark Moussa, Arteriors Lighting has become an award-winning design company over the last 30 years. From statement pieces to bold and eclectic, Arteriors is driven by a signature style inspired by a contemporary and modern design aesthetic. Through the vast assortment and diverse collection of luxury lighting, decor and furniture pieces, you are sure to find the perfect addition for any living space. Shape: Drum. Color: Brass. Finish: Vintage Brass