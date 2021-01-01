From eastern accents
Eastern Accents Irving Luxury Neutral Palette Tailored King 8 Piece Bed Set, Brown
Set includes: 3 Euro shams (27x27), 2 king shams (21x37), 1 decorative pillow (22x22), 1 bolster (13x22), and 1 King duvet cover (102x90) 8 piece Neutral palatte bedding set by Eastern Accents. Luxuriously Modern Contemporary style. Euro shams in navy blue check and metallic textured reverse side with a welt edge finish King shams: Greek Key border natural-toned sham with a knife edge finish. Decorative pillow with cut velvet accents in green and a cord edge. Bolster in Irving's check pattern print finished in a matching golden welt edge King duvet cover (102x90) in brown textured fabric Pure ultra-fine microfiber pillow inserts included for all pillows