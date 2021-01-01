'Irvin' Watercolor Painting Print on Canvas in Blue/Brown features a cobalt heart with darkening shades tenaciously placed at the base and spotted throughout, creating depth within the core. Beneath lays an arrangement of bronze colored abstract strokes and splatters, accented with sporadic wisps of lavender, most prevalent within the canvas border. Add this effortlessly handsome canvas to your interiors for a refined design. Handcrafted in the United States, this vertical gallery-wrapped canvas art arrives ready to hang on your wall. Decorate any wall in your space, with 'Irvin' which is easily adaptable with most styles of decor.