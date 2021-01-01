This Irum Tufted Platform Bed anchors your bedroom in an elegant, contemporary style. This bed features an elegant headboard design with upholstered linen and durable construction. A classic silhouette is accentuated by tufted button accents, this bed is perfect for a variety of bedroom styles. Coming with a large case at the end of the bed, this bed provides great storage function, and the case can also be used as a bench when closing the lid. For added extra stability, the bed features extra support legs under the middle of the bed, 11 support legs in total provides great weight capacity. With high-quality material and solid construction, this bed can bring you a different experience. Size: Queen