Ironworks Coastal Cherry 6 Cube Bookcase

Part of Ironworks CollectionQuality constructionReclaimed coastal cherry finishDurable laminate work surfaceFlexible design allows vertical or horizontal placement6 evenly divided cubbies for storageLow profile and small footprint.Celebrate the beauty of history with this industrial design. The kathy irelandÃ Office by Bush Furniture Ironworks multi-purpose 6 Cube Bookcase in Coastal Cherry is designed for use throughout your office or home. The versatile six cube design can be placed vertically for display and storage, but works equally well horizontally. Coordinates with matching Ironworks Desk (sold separately) for an extended surface area. The inspiration of this collection is built around the intrinsic character of wood and metal which blends well with a variety of design approaches from rustic to modern. Construction meets ANSI/SOHO furniture standards for strength and durability for affordable home furnishings backed by a 3 Year Manufacturer's Warranty. And for a total office solution, see the full Collection for coordinating items available.