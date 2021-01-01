From hammerton studio
Hammerton Studio Ironwood Twist Glass Wall Sconce - Color: White - Size: 1 light
A chic new look for the contemporary age. The Hammerton Studio Ironwood Twist Glass Wall Sconce defines the trend of the generation with its unique look. The Twist Glass Sconce illuminates its surroundings while highlighting the fine details of its glass exterior. The glass surface radiates with a glow, creating a sensational visual experience. Color: White. Additional Color: Frosted. Finish: Satin Nickel