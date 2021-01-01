Ironwood Twist Glass Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio - Color: Grey - Finish: Silver - (CSB0032-0C-BS-SG-E2)

The Ironwood Twist Glass Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio gives off an aura of both humility and self-assured beauty. The unique glass shade diffuses light with brightness and restraint. Each fixture has a mix of glass and metal elements and is finished to reveal the subtle differences inherent within their hand-crafted steel construction. The hand-textured, kiln-fired shades and diffusers come in a variety of stunning artisan glass colors, as well as transparent and eco-friendly finishes with visual quality to match plated options. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Color: Grey. Finish: Metallic Beige Silver