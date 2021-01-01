Ironwood Thistle Glass Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio - Color: White - Finish: Silver - (CSB0032-0D-BS-IW-E2)

The Ironwood Thistle Glass Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio has a stunning design sure to subtly elevate the style of any room. The unique glass shade provides a beautifully bright illumination without drawing too much attention. Made from glass and metal, each fixture is finished to reveal the unique artisanally crafted character of the underlying steel. Ironwood fixtures offer hand-textured, kiln-fired shades and diffusers in various stunningly textured artisan glass colors that match the quality provided by plated options. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Metallic Beige Silver