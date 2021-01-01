Ironwood Square Chandelier by Hammerton Studio - Color: Grey - Finish: Brass - (CHB0032-0D-GB-BG-001-E2)

The Ironwood Square Chandelier is designed with elegance and grace making it a perfect addition to any entryway, living room or kitchen. This stunning fixture illuminates overhead while also casting ambient light off the walls creating a dramatic effect, which works well with the ornate metalwork with translucent finishes and the hand-textured, kiln-fired shades. The Ironwood Square Chandelier is handcrafted by Hammerton artisans with impressive attention to detail and ships in 3-5 weeks. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Square. Color: Grey. Finish: Gilded Brass