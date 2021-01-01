Seagate IronWolf Pro 6TB NAS Hard Drive 7200 RPM 256MB Cache CMR SATA 6.0Gb/s 3.5' Internal HDD ST6000NE000

IronWolf Pro is designed for everything business NAS. Get used to tough, ready, and scalable 24x7 performance that can handle multidrive environments across a wide range of capacities up to 18TB. IronWolf Pro internal hard drives are the ideal solution for up to 24-bay network attached storage (NAS), multi-user NAS server environments that demand powerhouse performance. IronWolf provides a workload rate of 300TB/year. Seagate Rescue Data Recovery are included on every Ironwolf Pro NAS hard drive purchased and shipped January 1, 2020 or later. Ironwolf Pro comes with a 90% success rate of in-house recovery, Seagate has your back with a 3-year included Rescue Data Recovery plan. Improved total cost of ownership (TCO) over desktop drives with reduced maintenance costs backed by Ironwolf Pro's 5-year limited warranty and long-term reliability with 1.2M hours MTBF. Actively protect your NAS with IronWolf Health Management focusing on prevention, intervention, and recovery from 4TB and up.