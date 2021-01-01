From great neck saw
IronWolf 3Tb NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD 35 Inch Sata 6GBS 5900 RPM 64MB Cache for Raid Network Attached Storage ST3000VN007
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Ironwolf internal Hard drives are the ideal solution for up to 8 Bay, multi user NAS environments craving powerhouse performance Store more and work faster with a nas optimized hard drive providing 3Tb and Cache of up to 64MB Purpose built for NAS enclosures, IronWolf delivers less wear and tear, little to no noise/vibration, no lags or down time, increased file sharing performance, and much more Enjoy long term reliability with 1M hours MTBF Three year limited warranty protection plan included