Iron-A-Way 42" Ironing Center E42MDULH

42" Ironing Center with Ventilated Metal Board, Hot Iron Rest, Hot Iron Storage, 60-Minute Motor Timer, Storage Shelves, Garment Bar, Spotlight, Full-Length Piano Hinge, and UL Listed: Mirror Door, Left Hinge. The metal ventilated board allows steam to effectively pass through fabrics, keeps the ironing surface dry from condensation, and provides a more even-heated ironing surface. Not only a convenient spot to store the iron altogether, it keeps it out of reach when the iron is hot. This timer cuts off electricity to the iron once the timer goes off. Keep all ironing sprays and other agents on two interior storage shelves. The garment bar is helpful when ironing more than one garment. It can hold multiple clothes hangers. This spotlight makes it easy to see while ironing. The standard door is maple veneer which can be finished and stained to match existing cabinetry, or select from:. Flat White. Mirror. Raised Maple. Raised Oak. Raised Pine. Raised White. The standard maple veneer door can be ordered, and then multiple metal overlays can be ordered to cover the door. Black Metal. Carbon Metal. White Metal. Biscuit Metal. Smudge-Proof Stainless Steel. Hot Iron Rest holds the active iron while adjusting garments on the ironing board. Maytag Steam Iron heats up in one minute and slides smoothly on the stainless steel ironing plate. Sleeveboard is small and narrow, perfect for ironing sleeves or small garments that can't fit on the main nose of the ironing board. Fully Assembled and Ready to Install. Ironing Board Cover and Pad. Full Length Piano Hinge. Built-In Safety Switch. UL Listed. Installation: Built-in or Wall Mounted (Wall Mount Requires Kit). Door Hinge: Left-Hand Swing, Standard. Electrical Requirements: 115-120V/60Hz/15A. Distance from Wall to Tip of Ironing Board: 42". Standing Area Clearance: 24". Width: 12". Length: 42". Cut-Out Width: 14 3/8". Cut-Out Depth: 3 7/8". Cut-Out Height: 51 1/4". Overall Width: 15". Overall Depth: 7 3/4". Overall Height: 52".