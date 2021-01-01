Homz Standard Ironing Board Cover and Pad, Sage Green, Set of 1

This Homz Standard Padding Replacement Cover & Pad fits all standard size boards (up to 54" long x 15" wide) and is a great value for those who iron infrequently (monthly or less). This is our entry level Ironing Board Replacement cover, always made with quality materials - constructed of 100% cotton cover and ¼? foam padding. The padding for this replacement cover is not connected to the fabric. However, this cover features a draw cord to tie and secure the cover onto your existing Ironing board and an easy-on nose pocket for the perfect fit. The cotton material offers Scorchchield protection. Comes with a 3-year "fit" guarantee. Imported.