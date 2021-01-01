Iron Wall Décor

Give your space a focal point with this compass wall decor that will provide your wall a fine decoration worth to your place. Create an excellent focal point on your walls paired with some cute accent tables, and level up your home with this amazing wall decor. Place this on any blank wall space adding both texture and depth to your home. The metal material of this accent piece is welded and carved to form multiple designs of the compass in varying sizes. Item comes with metal loops at the back for easy and secure hang.