From kohler
Iron/Tones 33-In X 18-3/4-In X 9-5/8-In Top-/Under-Mount Smart Divide(R) Double-Equal Kitchen Sink
Advertisement
The Iron/Tones sink offers a simple design that is equally at home in modern or traditional kitchens. A low barrier divides the two compartments, making it easy to wash and rinse large items while still keeping the two basins separate. Crafted from Enameled Cast Iron, this sink resists chipping, cracking, and burning for years of beauty and reliable performance. Finish: Indigo Blue