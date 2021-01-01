Iron Frame Adjustable Laptop Desk with Yellow MDF, Adjustable Height, Lockable Casters, Portable Work Table for Home, Medical Adjustable Height.

ROLLING DESK: 4 wheels make this workstation easy to move from room to room; it handily adapts to different usages such as a standing desk, a table to write, to work on your laptop, watch movies, or present project presentations at work WORKING - when used in conjunction with a regular desk it enables you to work while standing; freeing yourself from disorders such as backache, and spondylitis caused by long hours sitting in the workplace. High quality: a professional supplier of first-class products. Customer satisfaction is our goal. Durable & Sturdy Construction, it features separate top parts which can well accommodate your laptop on the one side and mouse on the other. The adjustable tilt angle can perfectly fulfill your purpose while you are working with your computer. Swivel & Height Adjustable