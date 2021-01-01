Iron Accents Quilt Rack

The Quilt Rack perfectly combines innovative design, graceful looks, and ample storage space. This quality quilt rack from Passport will add an alluring charm to the decor. This piece of furniture has more to its credits than just looks; it can also be used to store your everyday towels and sheets.The Quilt Rack is made from metal and gives a casual look to your decor. The aged gold finish enhances the beauty of this product and ensures that the metal rack can be placed anywhere and blends easily with most contemporary and modern decors. The solid frame helps to store heavy quilts or winter blankets, and the scrolled metal makes it look elegant. The admirably scrolled metal from top to bottom gives a gorgeous look to the entire product. The rack has more than enough space for everyday things, including bath towels and bed sheets.The Quilt Rack is perfectly sized and offers plenty of storage without taking up too much space. This product is easy to maintain and can be easily wiped clean with a dry cloth. Color: Aged Gold