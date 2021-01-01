Irodion Desk

Do you wanna have a simple and durable computer desk exclusively for you? This is the best choice for you. This desk can be used as a writing desk, computer desk, office desk, and has a wide range of uses. The desk includes a shelf for books and other items. Z-shaped metal legs totally prevent bumps. The desk is made of a high-density board, you can put computers, files, and other items on it without any concern. The desk is water-resistant, scratch-resistant, and easy to clean, only needs a damp cloth. Size: 28.3" H x 39.4" W 23.6" D, Color (Top/Frame): Black