Irish Emporium Irish Claddagh Ring Love Loyalty Friendship Celtic Pattern Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
The Claddagh is often used as a wedding or engagement ring. The Heart represents love, the hands friendship and the crown represents Loyalty. Perfect for St. Patrick's Day or Valentine's Day for people who love all things from Ireland. Shamrock. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only