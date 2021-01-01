16-in X 20-in Hand Painted Canvas Hand painted oil reproduction of a famous Van Gogh painting, Irises. The original masterpiece was created in 1889. Today it has been carefully recreated detail by detail, color by color to near perfection. Why settle for a print when you can add sophistication to your room with a beautiful fine gallery reproduction oil painting? Irises was one of the first paintings Van Gogh did while he was at the asylum at Saint-Remy in the last year before his death in 1890. This painting was influenced by Japanese prints, like many of his works. Theo, Van Gogh's brother loved the painting and commented: \"[It] strikes the eye from afar. The Irises are a beautiful study full of air and life.\" Vincent Van Gogh's restless spirit and depressive mental state fired his artistic work with great joy and, sadly, equally great despair. Known as a prolific Post-Impressionist, he produced many paintings that were heavily biographical. This work of art has the same emotions and beauty as the original. Why not grace your home with this reproduced fine gallery Van Gogh masterpiece? It is sure to bring many admirers! Frame Description: Victorian Gold La Pastiche Irises Framed 24-in H x 28-in W Floral Painting on Canvas | 688576210698