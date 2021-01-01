L'Erbolario Iris Shower Gel & Bath Foam -Gentle and Delicate Cleansing Action for Skin With Floral/Powdery Scent, Almond, 8.4 Oz

Provides a gentle and very delicate cleansing action for skin that is softer and smoother than ever The fluid extract of Iris, coupled with the amino acids of the Wheat, will ensure that, after a bath or shower, your skin is not only deliciously scented, but soft, velvety and silky We monitor the content of seven heavy metals (Nickel, chromium, cadmium, lead, mercury, arsenic, antimony) on each batch of each of our products to minimize allergy L'Erbolario was born in Lodi in 1978, as a small artisan herbalist shop All of our products are made in Italy, are good for mankind, the environment, are organic, and are cruelty free. We believe in natural beauty and won’t settle for anything less than certified quality