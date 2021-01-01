Make sure you’re ready for summer with this beautiful and affordable outdoor seating set and table. A beautiful table with a tempered glass top is accented with two chairs and a loveseat to perfectly seat four people at your next intimate outdoor gathering. Designed with a durable steel frame and finished with weather-resistant rattan, this seating set will last for many summers to come, as long as you store it in a covered area during the harsh winter months. Complete with cushions to keep you comfortable for long stretches of time, this compact seating set is perfect for balconies, porches, patios, tight spaces, and other smaller outdoor areas. Plus, it is designed for super simple assembly with all hardware included and removable cushion covers for easy maintenance. Brookside Iris 4-Piece Resin Frame Patio Conversation Set with Cushion(s) Included Polyester | BS0001OCS04WG