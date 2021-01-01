From mercer41

Iredale Abstract Handmade Tufted Wool Brown/Beige Area Rug

Description

This collection features modern abstract and geometric designs in rich contemporary colors. The addition of Luxcelle in some of the designs adds sheen and movement. Make a bold artistic statement in any room with these exciting rugs.Features:Technique: Tufted This manufacturer recommends only the use of Woolite or other compatible Carpet Cleaner for the cleaning of all rugs.Construction: HandmadeMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: Construction: HandmadeTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Rug Shape: Primary Color: Brown/BeigePattern: AbstractFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: EclecticRug Sets: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Country of Origin: ChinaProduct Care -: Professional Dry CleaningLicensed Product: NoProduct Care: Professional cleaningDS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary GlamSpefications:Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.5Overall Product Weight (: Rectangle 1'9" x 2'9"): 4Overall Product Weight (: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 67Overall Product Weight (: Rectangle 7'6" x 9'6"): 56Overall Product Weight (: Runner 2'3" x 8'): 14Overall Product Weight (: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 16Overall Product Weight (: Round 5'9"): 22Overall Product Weight (: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 33Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'6" x 9'6"): 90Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 96Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8'): 27Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 1'9" x 2'9"): 21Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 42Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: Round 5'9"): 69Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'6" x 9'6"): 114Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 132Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8', Rectangle 5' x 8'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 1'9" x 2'9"): 33Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 66Overall Length (Rug Size: Round 5'9"): 69Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 1'9" x 2'9"

