Iralyn Shoe Storage Bench

Our shoe organizer rack is constructed of high-quality and solid MDF board that can strongly support a person sitting on it and maintain years of use. The top seat cushion is padded with a soft and high-resilience sponge which provides you a comfortable seat for changing shoes. Two-tier shelves on one side for short shoes, each shelf can hold 3 pairs of shoes, one tier larger section on the other side for boots and heels. While the hidden compartment offers convenient storage for flat sandals, flip flops, socks, keys, shoe cleaner kit, or other sundries you have lying around. Fits well in a hallway, entryway, foyer, bedroom, etc. Color: Gray